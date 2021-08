CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Football released a statement on Sunday morning after a Clemson Football player was arrested for reckless driving. A Clemson Football spokesperson says, “Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline. Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”