No-cost residential chipping and assistance program reopens Aug. 13

Hayward, California
6 days ago
 6 days ago
The Hayward Fire Department will begin accepting applications on Friday, Aug. 13, from residents in the Hayward Hills, Fairview and Five Canyons who are interested in participating in the department’s no-cost Residential Chipping and Assistance Program.

Under the program, residents cut, gather and stack their own branches to be chipped at the front of their property. A chipping contractor hired by the City of Hayward will be scheduled sometime during the weeks of Sept. 13 to Oct. 15 to come by each property to complete the work.

Through the program, some funding is available to help qualifying senior residents, people with disabilities and low-income households cover the cost of gathering and stacking the branches and vegetation.

Residential properties east of Mission Boulevard and south of D Street to the border of Union City are areas considered to be at relatively high risk of fire due to proximity to open spaces.

To learn more about no-cost residential chipping and apply to participate, go online to the program page here on the Hayward Fire Department website. To determine eligibility for funding support to cover the cost of gathering and stacking material to be chipped, please email the Hayward Fire Department at FiresafeHFD@hayward-ca.gov, and include your full name and residential address.

Hayward, California

Hayward, California

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

#Chipping
