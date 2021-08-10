Cancel
Hayward, CA

Skywest Golf Course reuse virtual planning meetings—1:30 p.m. today, 6 p.m. Aug. 12

The Hayward Executive Airport will hold a second round of virtual public meetings at 1:30 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, as part of a recently launched community-based planning process for the future reuse of Skywest Golf Course.

The objective of the planning process is to create a reuse site concept for the Airport’s 126-acre Skywest property, which Hayward Area Recreation and Park District ceased operating as a golf course in September 2020.

The virtual meetings will be held on the Zoom webinar platform and are intended to give Hayward community members—especially people living near the former golf course and Hayward Executive Airport—opportunities to learn about federal rules and regulations governing the use of airport properties, and comment and provide feedback on how Skywest should be utilized.

Members of the public also can provide input and learn more about the planning process at a special public engagement website containing an interactive map and how-to videos reachable through this link.

Feedback and questions also can be directed to Erin Sheelen of the Airport’s Skywest planning consultants Kimley-Horn at (669) 800-1985 or erin.sheelen@kimley-horn.com. For still more background and additional information, visit the project page on the Hayward Executive Airport website, which contains project staff reports and lists upcoming meetings.

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

