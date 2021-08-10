Skywest Golf Course reuse virtual planning meetings—1:30 p.m. today, 6 p.m. Aug. 12

The Hayward Executive Airport will hold a second round of virtual public meetings at 1:30 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, as part of a recently launched community-based planning process for the future reuse of Skywest Golf Course.

The objective of the planning process is to create a reuse site concept for the Airport’s 126-acre Skywest property, which Hayward Area Recreation and Park District ceased operating as a golf course in September 2020.

The virtual meetings will be held on the Zoom webinar platform and are intended to give Hayward community members—especially people living near the former golf course and Hayward Executive Airport—opportunities to learn about federal rules and regulations governing the use of airport properties, and comment and provide feedback on how Skywest should be utilized.

Members of the public also can provide input and learn more about the planning process at a special public engagement website containing an interactive map and how-to videos reachable through this link.

Feedback and questions also can be directed to Erin Sheelen of the Airport’s Skywest planning consultants Kimley-Horn at (669) 800-1985 or erin.sheelen@kimley-horn.com. For still more background and additional information, visit the project page on the Hayward Executive Airport website, which contains project staff reports and lists upcoming meetings.