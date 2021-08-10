More than 7 in 10 now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hayward

The share of Hayward of residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow, according to the latest data from the Alameda County Department of Public Health.

Of the Hayward population 12 years of age and older, 84.4 of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 71.1 percent are now fully vaccinated, the data show.

Among Hayward youth age 12 to 17 vaccination rates also are on the rise—with 59 percent having received at least one dose and 44.1 percent fully vaccinated. On May 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12 to 15.

The new data on vaccination rates comes as health officers for the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley have reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor public settings—a move made in response to surging coronavirus infections, primarily among unvaccinated individuals, caused by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

For more information on the mask order, go online here on the Alameda County Public Health Department COVID-19 website.