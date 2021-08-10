Cancel
Hayward, CA

More than 7 in 10 now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hayward

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
The share of Hayward of residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow, according to the latest data from the Alameda County Department of Public Health.

Of the Hayward population 12 years of age and older, 84.4 of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 71.1 percent are now fully vaccinated, the data show.

Among Hayward youth age 12 to 17 vaccination rates also are on the rise—with 59 percent having received at least one dose and 44.1 percent fully vaccinated. On May 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12 to 15.

The new data on vaccination rates comes as health officers for the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley have reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor public settings—a move made in response to surging coronavirus infections, primarily among unvaccinated individuals, caused by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

For more information on the mask order, go online here on the Alameda County Public Health Department COVID-19 website.

Hayward, California

Hayward, California

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

