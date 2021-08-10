Cancel
Grand Ronde, OR

Fire chars trees along Highway 18

By News-Register staff
News Register
 6 days ago

Sheridan/Southwestern Polk/West Valley fire districts responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a wildland fire west of Grand Ronde in the area of Murphy Hill. Trees reportedly were on fire in addition to vegetation adjacent to Highway 18. The blaze moved farther into timberland before it was brought under control in about an hour with assistance from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

