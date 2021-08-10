Imagination by David Weekley Homes coming soon to The Highlands in Porter

Grab N Go Tacos is planning to open its fifth location in Woodforest in Montgomery, according to the eatery's website. An employee at the restaurant’s Spring location said the new location would open in late 2021 or early 2022. Grab N Go Tacos specializes in street tacos and gourmet fusion tacos as well margaritas and other Mexican food. The fifth location is slated for 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Other locations include Tomball, Sugar Land, Spring and Katy. www.grabngotacos.com.