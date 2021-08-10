Cancel
Porter, TX

Imagination by David Weekley Homes coming soon to The Highlands in Porter

By Hannah Zedaker
Imagination by David Weekley Homes is coming soon to The Highlands, a new master-planned community in Porter, officials announced in an Aug. 10 news release. According to the release, The Highlands Imagination Collection will include single-family homes with six floor plans options ranging from 1,400 to 2,400 square feet of living space. Each house will be situated on a 40-foot homesite and feature two to five bedrooms and two to three full bathrooms.

