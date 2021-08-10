The Devil Went Down to the Lucifer Final Season Trailer

Wishful, sinful, wicked you: The devil (Tom Ellis, who objectively doesn’t age) is back for one last romp in the season six trailer for Lucifer, and the fact that he’s, well, the literal devil seems to have finally caught up with him. It’s time for him to assume his place on his dad’s throne, but instead of being the CEO of Waystar Royco, it’s … God. Yeah, it’s a pretty big job. He really needs to be full-cocked for it, especially since “the laws of nature are breaking down and the apocalypse is nigh” all around L.A. But enough with the devil talk. We’re getting an animated episode!?! That twist makes us feel a little better about the final season premiering on September 10.