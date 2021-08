SIR – Dr Tony Parker’s letter (August 8) is representative of the way many of us feel. I have said on many occasions that I no longer recognise the Conservative Party. There are notable exception. Some backbench MPs, for example, are concerned about the stance the Government is taking. However, their efforts to resist it have been thwarted because of the remote nature of parliamentary business, and the Government’s ability to force its plans through with little or no scrutiny. This is not democracy. We can only hope that things will improve following the summer recess.