What Do You Think About Vaccine Mandates?
Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday we talked about the trend of businesses and schools requiring a COVID-19 vaccine. Are vaccine mandates appropriate or is this overstepping? A listener took it a step further suggesting the Federal government should impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Listener Trucker Bob says he's against a vaccine mandate saying whether to get the vaccine or not should be a personal decision. A listener suggested a federal mandate would violate civil rights. Listener Lynn says she is up in the air on the mandate and wants to know what would happen to someone if they chose not to get the vaccine if it is mandated. She also says the Federal Government shouldn't mandate a vaccine that hasn't received full FDA approval.1390granitecitysports.com
Comments / 0