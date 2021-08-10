Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Agenda Announced For The XIX International Workshop On Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), professionally organized by Bio Ascend, will occur virtually, 17-20 September 2021. The conference will feature 41 experts in the field of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia. Presentations will be available on-demand starting 9 September; experts will share presentation highlights and participate in debates and Q&A sessions during live virtual sessions over the course of the conference. The keynote presentation - Advances in CLL: Is it Time to Talk Cure - will be delivered by Professor Michael Hallek, MD, PhD, on 20 September.

This biennial international conference will focus on these main themes: pathogenesis of CLL, approach considerations and treatment options, and rationally designed therapies on the horizon. Topics include disease evolution, frontline therapies, clinical trials and immunotherapy, and real-world data on patient experiences. The full agenda can be found here.

"While the conference will be virtual this year, we nonetheless look forward to thought-provoking discussions and information on the newest research and developments related to the treatment of patients with CLL," said conference chair said Tadeusz Robak, MD PhD.

The keynote presenter, Professor. Hallek, is director of the Center of Integrated Oncology, the joint comprehensive cancer center of the University of Cologne and the University of Bonn, and professor of medicine, director and chair of the department of internal medicine at the University of Cologne. In addition to delivering the keynote, he will lead the session on Looking to the Future of CLL and iwCLL, with Professor Peter Hillmen, MB, ChB, PhD, professor at the University of Leeds.

Professor Hillmen also chairs the session on Prognostication and Prediction in the Era of Novel Drugs, and co-chairs the session on Real-World Data and Patient Experiences, with Dr. John Seymour, MD; Professor Hillmen will also participate in panel and roundtable discussions.

Also open for registration is the Young Investigators Meeting (YIM), which gives graduate or medical school students working toward a career in hematology or oncology research the opportunity to network and learn about advancements and research in the field of CLL. Please note that YIM will now take place on 13 September and is open to physicians or scientists presently in a residency, fellowship, or doctoral training program, or who have been in such a program in the last ten years.

Registration for both the full conference and YIM can be completed here.

About Bio Ascend: Bio Ascend is an independent medical education company committed to supporting health care providers in their efforts to translate innovative science into clinical practice. The Bio Ascend team has deep oncology and hematology expertise with a proven ability to distill complex scientific ideas into their essential components as well as extensive experience in planning, executing, and assessing meaningful education for clinicians.

About iwCLLThe International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts - from laboratory-based research to the clinic - in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The biennial meeting is intended to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders in one location for four days every other year.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenda-announced-for-the-xix-international-workshop-on-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-301352534.html

SOURCE Bio Ascend

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Drugs#Q A#The University Of Cologne#The University Of Bonn#The University Of Leeds#Real World Data#Md#Yim#Iwcll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Canceronclive.com

Targeted Therapy for Metastatic Non–small Cell Lung Cancer

Mark A. Socinski, MD shares a brief overview of the biomarkers and FDA-approved targeted therapies for non–small cell lung cancers. Mark A. Socinski, MD: In advanced non–small cell lung cancer, we’ve seen a transformation in the care of these patients, realizing that we have an increasing number of actionable genomic alterations with FDA-approved therapies. The list is up to about 9 different biomarkers for which there are FDA-approved therapies. Some of them are a bit more common, things like EGFR mutations, ALK fusions, BRAF mutations—these sorts of things. Some of them are much less common, like the NTRK fusions and the RET fusions. Interestingly, we’ve had a recent indication for a KRAS G12C drug, which is probably the most common 1 we may see in clinical practice. KRAS has been around for quite a long time, but only recently have we had a targeted therapy associated with it.
CancerNature.com

Antibody persistence 100 days following the second dose of BNT162b mRNA Covid19 vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Results of several studies have shown high efficacy of 95% to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in terms of immune response in the healthy population [1]. This is in sharp contrast to what was observed in both treatment-naive and previously treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have impaired response in terms of antibody production [2,3,4]. In addition, most of the currently available data in terms of vaccine efficacy has been assessed and reported after a short follow-up of 7–30 days post first or second shot [1, 5].
CancerScience Daily

Researchers pinpoint how PARP inhibitors combat BRCA1 and BRCA2 tumor cells

PARP (poly[ADP-ribose] polymerase) inhibitors such as olaparib (Lynparza), rucaparib (Rubraca) and niraparib (Zejula) are used to treat patients with cancers of the breast, ovaries, prostate and pancreas, and are particularly effective against tumors carrying mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 tumor suppressor genes. PARP inhibitors, like many other classes of...
CancerScience Daily

New advances for treating non-small cell lung cancer

A new publication by Yale Cancer Center highlights recent breakthrough therapies developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The goal of the study is to provide views on how basic science advances will impact clinical research areas to help influence how NSCLC will be managed over the coming decade. The perspective is published online today in the journal Nature Medicine.
CancerNewswise

Yale Cancer Center Perspective Highlights New Advances for NSCLC

Newswise — A new publication by Yale Cancer Center highlights recent breakthrough therapies developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The goal of the study is to provide views on how basic science advances will impact clinical research areas to help influence how NSCLC will be managed over the coming decade. The perspective is published online today in the journal Nature Medicine.
Canceronclive.com

Niraparib Maintains Safety, Efficacy in BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer, Irrespective of Setting

Maintenance niraparib has been shown to result in a significant progression-free survival benefit in patients with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Maintenance niraparib (Zejula) has been shown to result in a significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy,...
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

Adoptive cell therapy plus checkpoint inhibitors show promise in non-small cell lung cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — Immunotherapy has become an important tool in the treatment of lung cancer, especially checkpoint inhibitors that block certain immune checkpoints to allow immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Several checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 have been approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. However, many patients do not respond well to this therapy creating a need for alternative treatment options.
CancerScience Daily

New tumor cell tracking system aims to understand cancer treatment resistance

Despite tremendous advances in medicine, tumors are challenging to cure because they are made up of heterogeneous cells. Like human families, the individual cells of a tumor share some common traits and characteristics, but as the tumor expands, the cells also develop their own identities. And, as a result, some cells are more resistant to therapy than others and quicker to adapt and change.
Canceronclive.com

BTK Inhibitors Represent the Preferred Frontline Regimen in CLL

The majority of patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia have better outcomes with BTK inhibitors compared with standard chemoimmunotherapy, making them the logical choice for frontline therapy. The majority of patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have better outcomes with BTK inhibitors compared with standard chemoimmunotherapy, making...
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Toripalimab Combination in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma,...
CancerSFGate

Oncology Physicians Network (OPN) Expands Clinical Trials Collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC

Expansion Agreement Facilitates Increased Clinical Trial Access for Community Oncology Patients. OPN Healthcare, Keck Medicine of USC and the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center have expanded a clinical trials program to provide patients of OPN network physician groups with access to clinical trials being conducted at USC. This agreement not only advances OPN patient community participation in clinical trials, but also improves the value of cancer care provided to OPN patients in this era of precision medicine.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Immunotherapy May Be Effective In Certain Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer, which represents 95% of all metastatic colorectal cancer cases, are more responsive to checkpoint blockade immunotherapy if the patient’s tumors have not spread to the liver, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Adding Immunotherapy to Perioperative Chemotherapy For Gastroesophageal Cancer Beneficial

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thierry Alcindor, MD, discusses the benefits of adding avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer in greater detail. Perioperative chemotherapy can improve cure rates in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Adding the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy may help to...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Potential new therapeutic approach for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Why people suffer from chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as ulcerative colitis is only partially understood. However, it is known that the bacteria of the intestinal flora and dysfunction in the immune system play an important role. In patients with IBD, an increased number of cells in the intestinal wall, known as epithelial cells, die. Bacteria then pass from the interior of the intestine into the damaged intestinal wall, causing inflammation and further cell death. The epithelial barrier, the barrier between the intestinal contents and the intestinal wall also becomes more permeable. With increasing cell death, the disease also progresses as more bacteria settle in the damaged intestinal wall—a vicious circle. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Christoph Becker from FAU has now found a mechanism that could prevent cell death, break the vicious circle and potentially be used as a therapy for inflammatory bowel diseases. The results have now been published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.
CancerMedical News Today

Chronic myeloid leukemia phases

Unlike other types of cancer, doctors use phases rather than stages to describe the progression of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The phases of CML include the chronic phase, accelerated phase, and blast phase. The chronic phase may cause few or no symptoms, while the accelerated and blast phases cause more...
HealthMedscape News

Clinical Practice Guideline: Vaccination in Patients With IBD

The Canadian Association of Gastroenterology (CAG) has published a two-part clinical practice guideline for immunizing patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that covers both live and inactivated vaccines across pediatric and adult patients. The guideline, which has been endorsed by the American Gastroenterological Association, is composed of recommendations drawn from...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Jamieson on the Importance of Treating at Diagnosis in Myelofibrosis

Catriona Jamieson, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of treating patients with myelofibrosis at diagnosis. Catriona Jamieson, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology, deputy director, Koman Family Presidential Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, chief, Division of Regenerative Medicine, deputy director, Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, co-leader, Hematologic Malignancies Program, director, Stem Cell Research, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, discusses the importance of treating patients with myelofibrosis at diagnosis.
CancerNewswise

An Emerging Clue to Cancer Therapy: Radiotherapy-Induced Autophagy May Enhance Modulation of Cell Cycle

Newswise — Building on prior success combining Cyclin-Dependent Kinase (CDK) inhibitors with hormone therapy to treat breast cancer, researchers are now exploring the potential integration of CDK inhibitors with radiotherapy in a paper issued in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The paper was authored by an international team at the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), Temple University, and the University of Siena, Italy, lead by Prof. Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., and Prof. Luigi Pirtoli, M.D.

Comments / 0

Community Policy