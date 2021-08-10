William Raveis Real Estate Acquires Key Solutions Real Estate, Enters Sarasota Market

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), the top family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, spanning to Florida, is pleased to announce it has acquired Sarasota, Fla.-based Key Solutions Real Estate, a leading luxury and family-owned brokerage with 44 professional sales associates, effective today. Key Solutions' offices on Siesta Key and in Lakewood Ranch will reopen under the William Raveis Real Estate luxury brand, creating unprecedented value for their customers and the community. The acquisition marks WRRE's entry into the Sarasota market, following Naples and Palm Beach.

William Raveis Real Estate has acquired Key Solutions Real Estate, a luxury and family-owned brokerage in Sarasota, Fla.

"Key Solutions Real Estate has built a wonderful culture with their staff and sales associates, and delivers an exceptional level of customer service," says William "Bill" Raveis, Chairman and CEO of WRRE, who founded the company 47 years ago and has grown it into a luxury real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 agents in eight states and $16 billion in production in 2020.

The addition of two offices in Sarasota brings the current total of William Raveis offices in Florida to 14, and the family-owned company is actively seeking additional growth opportunities on both coasts of Florida. Since opening its first office in Naples just 5 years ago, and then expanding to Palm Beach, WRRE is on track to close well over $3 billion in sales in Florida alone.

" Florida is hot in more ways than one," said Raveis. "As more and more people from the Northeast buy primary or vacation homes in Florida, we plan to expand throughout Florida for many years, further strengthening our luxury network."

Susan Saltalamacchia, along with her son, Brian Tresidder, and close family friend, Keith Redding, spent a decade building Key Solutions into a highly successful, collaborative and family-oriented boutique luxury brokerage, specializing in the sale and rental of properties throughout Sarasota, and have generated close to $1 billion in sales since their inception.

"When we were approached to join William Raveis Real Estate, we knew it was a perfect fit. Their company and leadership team have the same values we embrace in our offices and their focus on agent success and training to improve the customer experience is second to none. We knew this was a company we wanted to be working with, and not against," says Tresidder, who will continue on as broker for the two Sarasota offices.

Strengthened Luxury Network from Sarasota to Northeast, InternationalThis acquisition secures a competitive edge in the South Florida luxury markets by broadening WRRE's high-end network of ultra-luxury markets from areas in the Northeast like Nantucket, Wellesley, Greenwich, Westchester and Manhattan to Naples, Palm Beach and now Sarasota.

"There's no other brokerage like us in Sarasota. We have more than 4,000 sales associates in our Northeast footprint, and considering 4 of the top 5 states with the most people moving to Sarasota County are from the Northeast, we offer a marketing network unlike any other," adds Matt Lane, General Manager of William Raveis in Florida.

In 2018, Luxury Portfolio International, the marketing division of the world's largest international brokerage network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, recognized William Raveis as the #1 Global Luxury Broker in their unrivaled global network of 550 leading independent brokerages in 65 countries. Together with Leading Real Estate's luxury marketing arm and Luxury Portfolio International, WRRE's listings are broadcast to the best brokers and the most affluent buyers around the world.

WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. In addition, WRRE is proud to be the first in the nation to offer homeowners the most complete set of real estate services on the market. Not only will WRRE help clients buy and sell homes, they offer an expert partner to help renovate and stage the property, finance and mortgage the home, and provide closing services and insure a client's next home. With Raveis Purchase, WRRE will even purchase the client's home to make the process completely hassle-free. The newly launched program, Raveis CashBid, empowers buyers to present a cash bid, giving them an advantage in a competitive market.

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, MORTGAGE & INSURANCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, spanning to Florida, and the sixth largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, according to RealTrends. William Raveis, WRRE's CEO and Chairman, founded the company 47 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 talented sales associates across 134 offices in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont. WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. In 2020, William Raveis closed $16 billion in real estate sales, $2 billion in mortgages, serviced 30,000 insurance customers, and closed 27,000 transactions. For more information, visit raveis.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Marni Lane, marni@kriskeylane.com Susan Kriskey, susan@kriskeylane.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-raveis-real-estate-acquires-key-solutions-real-estate-enters-sarasota-market-301352529.html

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance