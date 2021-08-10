Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

William Raveis Real Estate Acquires Key Solutions Real Estate, Enters Sarasota Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), the top family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, spanning to Florida, is pleased to announce it has acquired Sarasota, Fla.-based Key Solutions Real Estate, a leading luxury and family-owned brokerage with 44 professional sales associates, effective today. Key Solutions' offices on Siesta Key and in Lakewood Ranch will reopen under the William Raveis Real Estate luxury brand, creating unprecedented value for their customers and the community. The acquisition marks WRRE's entry into the Sarasota market, following Naples and Palm Beach.

William Raveis Real Estate has acquired Key Solutions Real Estate, a luxury and family-owned brokerage in Sarasota, Fla.

"Key Solutions Real Estate has built a wonderful culture with their staff and sales associates, and delivers an exceptional level of customer service," says William "Bill" Raveis, Chairman and CEO of WRRE, who founded the company 47 years ago and has grown it into a luxury real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 agents in eight states and $16 billion in production in 2020.

The addition of two offices in Sarasota brings the current total of William Raveis offices in Florida to 14, and the family-owned company is actively seeking additional growth opportunities on both coasts of Florida. Since opening its first office in Naples just 5 years ago, and then expanding to Palm Beach, WRRE is on track to close well over $3 billion in sales in Florida alone.

" Florida is hot in more ways than one," said Raveis. "As more and more people from the Northeast buy primary or vacation homes in Florida, we plan to expand throughout Florida for many years, further strengthening our luxury network."

Susan Saltalamacchia, along with her son, Brian Tresidder, and close family friend, Keith Redding, spent a decade building Key Solutions into a highly successful, collaborative and family-oriented boutique luxury brokerage, specializing in the sale and rental of properties throughout Sarasota, and have generated close to $1 billion in sales since their inception.

"When we were approached to join William Raveis Real Estate, we knew it was a perfect fit. Their company and leadership team have the same values we embrace in our offices and their focus on agent success and training to improve the customer experience is second to none. We knew this was a company we wanted to be working with, and not against," says Tresidder, who will continue on as broker for the two Sarasota offices.

Strengthened Luxury Network from Sarasota to Northeast, InternationalThis acquisition secures a competitive edge in the South Florida luxury markets by broadening WRRE's high-end network of ultra-luxury markets from areas in the Northeast like Nantucket, Wellesley, Greenwich, Westchester and Manhattan to Naples, Palm Beach and now Sarasota.

"There's no other brokerage like us in Sarasota. We have more than 4,000 sales associates in our Northeast footprint, and considering 4 of the top 5 states with the most people moving to Sarasota County are from the Northeast, we offer a marketing network unlike any other," adds Matt Lane, General Manager of William Raveis in Florida.

In 2018, Luxury Portfolio International, the marketing division of the world's largest international brokerage network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, recognized William Raveis as the #1 Global Luxury Broker in their unrivaled global network of 550 leading independent brokerages in 65 countries. Together with Leading Real Estate's luxury marketing arm and Luxury Portfolio International, WRRE's listings are broadcast to the best brokers and the most affluent buyers around the world.

WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. In addition, WRRE is proud to be the first in the nation to offer homeowners the most complete set of real estate services on the market. Not only will WRRE help clients buy and sell homes, they offer an expert partner to help renovate and stage the property, finance and mortgage the home, and provide closing services and insure a client's next home. With Raveis Purchase, WRRE will even purchase the client's home to make the process completely hassle-free. The newly launched program, Raveis CashBid, empowers buyers to present a cash bid, giving them an advantage in a competitive market.

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, MORTGAGE & INSURANCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, spanning to Florida, and the sixth largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, according to RealTrends. William Raveis, WRRE's CEO and Chairman, founded the company 47 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 talented sales associates across 134 offices in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont. WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. In 2020, William Raveis closed $16 billion in real estate sales, $2 billion in mortgages, serviced 30,000 insurance customers, and closed 27,000 transactions. For more information, visit raveis.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Marni Lane, marni@kriskeylane.com Susan Kriskey, susan@kriskeylane.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-raveis-real-estate-acquires-key-solutions-real-estate-enters-sarasota-market-301352529.html

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Luxury Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Shelton#Wrre#Key Solutions Real Estate#Key Solutions#Internationalthis#Leading Real Estate#Mortgage Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Real Estate Market Watch Newsletter for July 2021

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty provides this monthly analysis of the real estate market in Sussex County, Delaware. Whether you are buying, selling or just have an interest in the market, we hope you will find this analysis useful. As a Buyer, this can be a valuable tool for making an offer on a property. Having up-to-date information on selling prices of comparable properties will allow you to make the smartest offer. As a Seller, having the knowledge to determine the listing price for your property, can help you to obtain the best possible sale price in the shortest amount of time. Contact one of our agents for reliable information on the real estate market.
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Douglas Goudey of Wheeler & Taylor Real Estate offers an idyllic private sanctuary in a dream location with spectacular views. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots...
Real Estatepajaronian.com

Overheated real estate market begins to cool

The pandemic created a frenzied real estate market in much of the United States that has yet to let up, with demand for housing still outpacing the number of homes coming on the market, giving sellers a heavy upper hand in most of the country. But economists say the market cooled off a bit in July—perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting.
Real Estatemoneycrashers.com

10 Best Fundrise Alternatives & Competitors for Real Estate Investing

Investors have more options than ever before to invest in real estate indirectly. And one of the easiest ways to do so is through real estate crowdfunding. An early success story, Fundrise helped popularize the concept among mom-and-pop investors. They offer private REITs (real estate investment trusts) to non-accredited investors at a minimum investment of just $1,000, plus more advanced investments for accredited investors. But they’re far from the only real estate crowdfunding player today, and many investors have started looking for fresh ways to diversify their portfolios.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

The Current State of Real Estate With Matt Argersinger

On this episode of Industry Focus: Financials, host Jason Moser sits down with Millionacres Lead Advisor Matt Argersinger. Tune in as they discuss how investors should view the real estate market today, the future of commercial real estate, some of Matt's favorite stocks in the space, and much more!. To...
Stuart, FLstuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Foxwood August 2021 Real Estate Market Report

For August 2021, there are no homes listed for sale in the Foxwood community in Stuart FL. There are also no homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 7 homes have sold in this much sought-after Stuart community. Sales prices ranged from $347,600 up to $900,000. This works out to an average sales price of $680,550 which equals $237.71 per sq. ft. of living area. These sales took an average of 55 days on the market before going under contract and sold for 98% of list price.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Rocket announces discount real estate brokerage

Rocket Homes has plans to start iBuying – and discount real estate. The Detroit-based company – and no. 1 mortgage lender in the U.S. by volume – fired off a 1,490-word press release Tuesday declaring its intention to “combine every aspect of home selling and buying into one simple, customizable platform.”
Kentucky StateHousing Wire

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues Houses in Motion, a miniseries looking at U.S. real estate, hosted by Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake. In this episode, Blake is joined by Kenny Cravens, vice president of training sales at Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate Group in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and president of the Southern Kentucky Association of Realtors.
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Ones to Watch: Real Estate

Joe Gerrity is managing partner of Satsuma Realtors, a 15-agent brokerage offering expertise in the acquisition, sale, and management of residential and commercial real estate in the Greater New Orleans area. He’s also a partner and founder of Big Easy Buyers, a real estate investment group founded to offer up-front and practical solutions to those choose not to go through the traditional home selling process. He’s additionally a partner at Upper Crest Construction, which allows him to offer tailored solutions to just about any real estate situation.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

REAL ESTATE DEALS: Properties changing hands in Sarasota County

Several commercial units on Destination Drive in Osprey were sold for $833,000. Senior advisor Peter Bartys, of SVN Commercial Advisory Group, handled the transaction. South Bridge Plaza, a mixed-use shopping center at 1890 and 1894 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota, was sold by SARALL, LTD., to Gracen Associates, LLC. Howard Corr, Corr Commercial Advisors, LLC, and Michael Hollander, Hembree and Associates, Inc., handled the transaction.
Smyrna, TNconnectcre.com

EverWest Real Estate Acquires Nashville Industrial Facility for $20M

EverWest Real Estate Investors has acquired 2699 Highwood Boulevard, a fully-occupied warehouse in Smyrna, TN. The sales price was $19.5 million. Located at the interchange of I-24 and Sam Ridley Parkway, the 267,597-square-foot facility is occupied by Goggin Warehousing LLC, who sold the property under a sale-leaseback agreement. Goggin will continue to fully occupy the building. The acquisition brings EverWest’s Nashville industrial footprint to almost 550,000 square feet.
Real EstateWAVY News 10

Local Real Estate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been an interesting year for Hampton Roads real estate low inventory, low interest rates and post-pandemic recovery has made for a red hot seller’s market. The question is how long will it last? Real Estate and Realtor Davy joins us with a look at the market now and what’s expected in the coming months.
Archuleta County, COpagosadailypost.com

REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report

One of the nicest surprises this summer is how green it is. The monsoons have been better than the weatherman predicted, and the rivers and lakes are in good shape. The 70th Annual Archuleta County Fair started Thursday, August 5, and ran through Sunday, August 8 — great family fun for everyone, featuring a livestock show and 4H auction, a rodeo, a chuckwagon dinner, a dance, and much, much more! This local party is always a great way to enjoy some small-town flavor.
York County, NEYork News-Times

Real estate transfers

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars. Allen Gene Naber and Kristen L. Naber, husband and wife, to Jamison J. Kaliff and Samantha C. Kaliff, husband and wife, W1/2 NE1/4, Section 17, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $645.75. Prairie...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Capital Square Acquires More Than $565M in Real Estate in 1H 2021

Richmond-based national investment sponsor Capital Square has acquired more than $565 million in real estate during the first half of 2021. During the first six months of 2021, Capital Square acquired 10 properties for investment programs, including seven multifamily properties, a manufactured housing community in Florida, a state-of-the-art data center and an R&D and industrial campus. In addition, Capital Square took two DST offerings full cycle, when it sold an office DST with a 159.31% total return on equity and a multifamily DST with a 167.22% total return on equity.
Marketsmansionglobal.com

Roadmap for Navigating Fall Luxury Real Estate Markets

From New York to Dubai, the past several months have seen soaring demand, with luxury real estate markets around the globe experiencing a strong resurgence after most Covid-19 lockdowns were lifted. Driven by favorable interest rates and the desire to upgrade to more spacious homes, deep-pocketed buyers are flooding markets,...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 276-Unit Jacksonville Apartment Community

Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has acquired Bainbridge Town Center East, a 276-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed. Units at the property range from one to three bedrooms and feature wood-style flooring in kitchens and living rooms, modern kitchens with designer white cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with sundeck and cabanas, a poolside lounge area, grills, a hammock grove, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio and private training room, community lounge with cyber café, game room with shuffleboard and billiards as well as a dog park.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi To Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real estate for its shareholders. A.J. Real Estate's investment portfolio includes 2.7 million square feet of commercial space in supermarkets, distribution centres and offices with over 200 tenants in the Netherlands.
Camden County, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

Aug. 5 - BHHS Hodnett Cooper Real Estate acquires Magnolia Realty, Camden County's longest serving real estate company

August 5, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, announced that it has launched its fifth location in Georgia by acquiring local brokerage, Magnolia Realty. This acquisition will add one office and 25 real estate professionals to the brokerage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy