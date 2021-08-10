Cancel
Curebase, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announce Collaboration To Expand Clinical Study Access

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ADPT), a biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced an ongoing research collaboration to broaden patient participation in Adaptive's clinical studies. The initial two studies of the partnership involve Adaptive's T-Detect™ diagnostic test. T-Detect™ is under development for multiple diseases translating the natural diagnostics capability of T-Cells into clinical practice.

The first study will validate the effectiveness of T-Detect™ for patients with Lyme disease. Lyme disease tends to impact people in rural areas, where a lack of clinical research sites makes it more challenging to recruit participants for clinical studies. In a second study, the two companies will collect and analyze long-term data from COVID-19 patients who have used Adaptive's T-Detect COVID clinically available test.

Curebase has a unique decentralized clinical trial model that creates virtual research sites supported by the company's software platform and virtual research team of coordinators and investigators, making it possible to conduct clinical studies in the most remote locations and among broader, potentially more diverse populations. Another common barrier to study participation is a lack of trust by patients toward healthcare entities outside their own circle of practitioners. Curebase's clinical study software platform works with patients' own physicians, making it possible to keep this trusted relationship while participating in the trial, and better enabling long-term participation by the patient.

"Clinical study modernization is a critical factor for keeping pace with medical innovation," said Dr. Lance Baldo, Adaptive's chief medical officer. "The flexibility of Curebase's platform expands our access to hard to reach and more diverse patient groups, while allowing patients to preserve relationships with their providers. The end result is a stronger study and more effective tests that benefit more people."

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. About 476,000 people in the U.S. are affected by Lyme disease transmitted through tick bites each year, but only 30% of people with acute Lyme infections receive a positive test result with existing laboratory tests. Delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, or leaving Lyme disease untreated can lead to devastating long-term health consequences from chronic joint inflammation, facial palsy to memory loss and irregular heart rhythm.

"If you have an acute condition, you're not going to travel hundreds of miles to a research institution; you're going to see the provider you know and trust," said Curebase founder and CEO Tom Lemberg. "We see this happening with Lyme disease patients. So it's logical that we leverage technology to bring these forward-looking research studies to the patients."

About CurebaseAt Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech .

Media contact: media@curebase.com

Adam BeesonAmendola Communications 847-867-0048

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curebase-adaptive-biotechnologies-announce-collaboration-to-expand-clinical-study-access-301352523.html

SOURCE Curebase

