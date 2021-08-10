Mobile network firm plants U.S. hub in Allen, creating 218 new jobs
A mobile infrastructure consulting company that helps operators expand and improve wireless networks is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Allen, creating 218 new jobs. MD7 LLC will invest $6.8 million in its U.S. hub, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In return, the state will award the company a $773,000 grant from its deal-closing Enterprise Fund. That includes a $10,000 veteran-created job bonus.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0