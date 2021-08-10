Cancel
Allen, TX

Mobile network firm plants U.S. hub in Allen, creating 218 new jobs

By Alexandra Skores
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mobile infrastructure consulting company that helps operators expand and improve wireless networks is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Allen, creating 218 new jobs. MD7 LLC will invest $6.8 million in its U.S. hub, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In return, the state will award the company a $773,000 grant from its deal-closing Enterprise Fund. That includes a $10,000 veteran-created job bonus.

