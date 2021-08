Teams looking to start the new season on a positive note meet in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to get the 2021 NFL preseason kicks off. The Cowboys were favored to win the NFC East last year but slumped to a disappointing 6-10 record. The Steelers started the 2020 season on fire, going 11-0 but limped to the finish line at 12-4. Pittsburgh was then beaten in the AFC wild card game by Cleveland.