How to Clean a Tower Fan to Remove Dust and Debris

Whether it’s from heating up leftover spaghetti too long or forgetting to turn off a burner, most of us have managed to burn our pots and pans. But scorched cookware isn’t as catastrophic as it may seem at first—as long as you know how to clean a burnt pot the right way. And no, you don’t have to resort to harsh cleaners, degreasers, or steel wool to save your favorite saute pan. Even though a burnt pan may look like it’s beyond hope, you likely have everything you need to salvage it already; all you need to clean a burnt pan or pot is baking soda, vinegar, dish soap, lemons, aluminum foil, and a can of soda pop.