BHS Girls Soccer Practice Full of Energy as Promising Freshman Class Joins Group of Talented Returnees

Gary Pichel, who’s coached four soccer teams during the last 23 years, is extremely pleased that the 2021 season is on track for a return to normalcy. Now in his 10th year at the helm of the girls squad at King Philip, the veteran coach won’t have to deal with the changes interscholastic soccer was forced to adopt last year when COVID-19 disrupted the fall sports menu. Because of the pandemic, there was no tackling, no headers, and kick-ins replaced throw-ins. Restrictions on defense became the norm.