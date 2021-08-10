Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

BHS Girls Soccer Practice Full of Energy as Promising Freshman Class Joins Group of Talented Returnees

connect-bridgeport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough one week and one day of practice, Bridgeport High School girls soccer coach Sam McKinney has been pleased with what he has seen. The roster features 24 players, several of which were key players on last year’s 13-1 team that had outscored its opponents by a combined score of 75-2 before falling to eventual state champion Wheeling Park, 4-0, in the Class AAA Region I championship.

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Soccer Players#Bhs#Bhs Girls Soccer Practice#Bridgeport High School#Indians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

No. 1 freshman, with Syracuse basketball interest, to join No. 1 prep team

Syracuse basketball (Syndication: Naples Daily News) Syracuse basketball has reportedly shown interest in Derik Queen, a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore, and he is transferring to the No. 1 prep-school team across the country. Queen, a 2024 five-star power forward, has elected to suit up for the 2021-22 season...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Hartmann, Clark join Falcon soccer

Bowling Green State University women’s soccer head coach Jimmy Walker has announced the addition of two transfers. Rylee Clark and Kasey Hartmann have joined the defending Mid-American Conference champions for the 2021 season. Clark, a midfielder, spent the 2020-21 academic year at Wright State University. On the team, in the...
Volleyballconnect-bridgeport.com

BHS Volleyball Tryouts, Practice Set for Next Week

The 2021 Bridgeport High School volleyball season will begin on Monday with tryouts from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the gym. All interested players must have an up-to-date physical and bring water bottle, volleyball gear/shoes as well as outdoor shoes as there will be conditioning and lifting within practice times.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

BHS football practice in full swing

The 2021 high school football season is less than three weeks away. Bellefontaine hosted a "Midnight Madness" practice Sunday morning at AcuSport Stadium. The Chiefs then moved into their normal routine Monday morning. Approximately 60 freshmen through seniors are on this year's squad. Bellefontaine will host a four-way scrimmage vs....
Soccernorfolkwrenthamnews.com

KP Girls Soccer Coach Eager for Return to Normalcy Pichel Likes Talent Level, Team Chemistry

Gary Pichel, who’s coached four soccer teams during the last 23 years, is extremely pleased that the 2021 season is on track for a return to normalcy. Now in his 10th year at the helm of the girls squad at King Philip, the veteran coach won’t have to deal with the changes interscholastic soccer was forced to adopt last year when COVID-19 disrupted the fall sports menu. Because of the pandemic, there was no tackling, no headers, and kick-ins replaced throw-ins. Restrictions on defense became the norm.
Virginia Beach, VAStar-Banner

Gators add Elijah Kennedy to 2021 freshman class

The Florida men’s basketball team filled one of its two available scholarships Monday with the addition of freshman guard Elijah Kennedy. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Green Run in Virginia Beach, Virginia, initially planned to play for Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina, before a recent offer from UF assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen altered his initial plans.
Footballsilvertonfoxes.com

Football JV and Freshman Practice Schedules For August

Where: JV will be on the practice field, which is behind the baseball outfield (other side of fir trees). The Freshman field is directly north of that. Players should be dropped off at the baseball field parking lot. ***Extreme heat will effect location and practice end times. Wednesday-Friday will be...
Soccerblakeathletics.org

Girls Soccer Tryout Information

Girls Soccer tryouts start on Wednesday, August 11th!. Parents must register students online prior to the start of tryouts. (More information about online registration can be found here). Register by August 10th to ensure that your registration is processed and your student will be able to participate in tryouts on the first day.
Soccerconnect-bridgeport.com

BHS Boys Soccer Team Strengthening Bonds On and Off Field

So much of 2020 was spent discussing what high school sports teams were missing from an on-the-field aspect while they navigated the pandemic-influenced restrictions it was easy to overlook what was being missed off the field. For third-year Bridgeport High School boys soccer coach Keith Dumas, it has been a...
Footballbearinsider.com

Tonges Leads Talented Group of Tight Ends

Going into fall camp, one of Cal football’s strongest positions in terms of depth is tight end. Led by Jake Tonges, there is experienced, proven talent at the top of the depth chart, and promising younger players at the bottom. “At the top end of the tight end room, there...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Girls’ soccer gets new coach

After spending the 2020 season on the sidelines as an assistant coach for the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team, Amy Wacholz will take on the new role of head coach starting the 2021 season. Wacholz, a 2003 graduate of Albert Lea, played soccer all four years in high school, before...
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Talented Warren completes VU class

It’s rare in college basketball when the most-accomplished player is the last one to join the team, especially when 11 recruits have already committed. But Vincennes University bucked the odds Tuesday with the signing of 5-11 Justin Warren, who was selected NJCAA All-American honorable mention and academic All-American last season at Highland (Ill.)
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

GIRLS' SOCCER TEAM OUTLOOKS

2020 postseason: Won 17th District Tournament; lost in 5th Region Tournament semifinals. Key returnees: Haylie Panter Jr., center midfielder; Taylor Eidson Jr., midfielder/wing; Grace Lane Sr./Morgan Covey Sr., center back; Makenna Johnson So., striker; Elizabeth Howell Jr./Audra Disselkamp Jr., center midfielder; Maddie Berry So./Josie Satterfield So., striker/wing; Paige Bratcher Jr./Shelby Logsdon Sr./Cadence Padgett Jr./Kassidy Jent Jr./Hannah Robbins Jr./Emilee Laundermilt Jr./Kaylee Reynolds Jr., defender.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills cross country hoping for more runners to join promising group

Lee Zelkowitz hopes when all the kids return to Penn Hills High School this fall, it will help raise participation. The Indians cross country coach and his athletes need help trying to fill out their roster. Penn Hills is hoping to have enough runners to have a successful season. “We’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy