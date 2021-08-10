BHS Girls Soccer Practice Full of Energy as Promising Freshman Class Joins Group of Talented Returnees
Through one week and one day of practice, Bridgeport High School girls soccer coach Sam McKinney has been pleased with what he has seen. The roster features 24 players, several of which were key players on last year's 13-1 team that had outscored its opponents by a combined score of 75-2 before falling to eventual state champion Wheeling Park, 4-0, in the Class AAA Region I championship.
