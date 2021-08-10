Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Divine Mercy Academy Celebrates First Year In Pasadena

By John Singleton
pasadenavoice.com
 4 days ago

Pasadena's first classical school has grown 120% in one year. And it’s time to celebrate!. “We’re throwing a party on October 30 to celebrate our success and say thank you!” explained Ali Ghaffari, founder of Divine Mercy Academy. “The first annual All Saints Fun Run is designed to raise funds to help us fully achieve our mission of making saints. Funds received will go to enhance the teaching materials in the classroom, to improve compensation for our teachers, and to fund a number of efforts which deepen our students’ relationship with God. Our goal is $100,000.”

www.pasadenavoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Severna Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Pasadena, MD
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jeff Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy