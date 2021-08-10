Radisson Hotel Group Signs Radisson Hotel Middelburg Marking in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – August 10, 2021 – Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com) is proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg as part of the Group’s ambitious expansion plan in South Africa. Set to open at the end of 2023, the hotel boosts the Group’s South African portfolio to 16 hotels in operation and under development. It also places the Group firmly on track to reach its ambition of 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years.www.hotel-online.com
Comments / 0