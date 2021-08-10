IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs With GI Capital Management for Regent Kyoto, Japan

Continues Global Expansion with New Openings in 2021 and Beyond. The legendary brand is set to open flagship properties in Dubai, Udaipur, Bahrain and Macau later this year. PARIS, 3 August 2021 – With newly appointed CEO Stephen Alden at the helm, Raffles Hotels & Resorts embarks on an exciting new era. A legendary brand known for transforming landmark properties in storied destinations around the world, Raffles is on track to more than double its illustrious portfolio, adding a host of distinguished locations that will continue to set the standard in the luxury hospitality industry. Later this year, Raffles will open a second hotel in Dubai (The Palm), along with Bahrain, Udaipur and Macau. Next year and beyond, the brand will debut flagship locations in London (2022), Boston (2022), Doha (2022), Jeddah (2022) and Moscow (2023), among others.