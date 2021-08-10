Cancel
IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs With GI Capital Management for Regent Kyoto, Japan

Hotel Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts and GI Capital Management today announce that they are poised to welcome a new era of elegant luxury to Japan, following the signing of Regent Kyoto which will open in 2024. Regent Hotels & Resorts has set new standards in luxury since it was founded in...

www.hotel-online.com

Hotel Online

Asia Pacific’s Construction Pipeline, Excluding China, Experiences Slight Decline in Q2’21

PORTSMOUTH, NH – August 12, 2021 – According to the recent Asia Pacific, excluding China, Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), the region’s total construction pipeline dropped to 1,701 projects/364,487 rooms, down 11% by projects and 10% by rooms, year-over-year (YOY). At the end of the second quarter, the region has 852 projects with 195,940 rooms under construction. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months stand at 390 projects/73,447 rooms and projects in the early planning stage stand at 459 projects/95,100 rooms.
thebitemag.com

Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Continues Global Expansion with New Openings in 2021 and Beyond. The legendary brand is set to open flagship properties in Dubai, Udaipur, Bahrain and Macau later this year. PARIS, 3 August 2021 – With newly appointed CEO Stephen Alden at the helm, Raffles Hotels & Resorts embarks on an exciting new era. A legendary brand known for transforming landmark properties in storied destinations around the world, Raffles is on track to more than double its illustrious portfolio, adding a host of distinguished locations that will continue to set the standard in the luxury hospitality industry. Later this year, Raffles will open a second hotel in Dubai (The Palm), along with Bahrain, Udaipur and Macau. Next year and beyond, the brand will debut flagship locations in London (2022), Boston (2022), Doha (2022), Jeddah (2022) and Moscow (2023), among others.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

IHG to open Regent Kyoto in 2024

IHG Hotels and Resorts, in collaboration with GI Capital Management, is set to open Regent Kyoto in 2024. Regent Kyoto is set within a garden that was originally landscaped 100 years ago by the renowned gardener, Kumakichi Kato. The hotel’s location is currently home to the famous restaurant, Tsuruya, one of Kyoto’s top dining destinations.
Lifestylebitcoinist.com

Boutique Resort in Indonesia Auctions NFTs For Hotel Perks

A boutique resort in Indonesia has auctioned NFTs for hotel perks on the Binance Smart Chain-based NFT marketplace Refinable. LABS Group, a blockchain property investment platform, raised $3,650,000 for Kunang Kunang Resort with NFTs. Kunang Kunang Glamping Resort is the world’s first-ever community-owned project fractionalized into Rewarding Timeshare (RTS) NFTs.
Hotel Online

IHG Signs With Forte Group for Holiday Inn & Suites Ballarat Goldfields in Victoria

An eye-catching, design-led Holiday Inn & Suites is coming to Ballarat, heralding an exciting chapter for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ expansion into regional Victoria and a new partnership with hotel owners, Forte Group. Holiday Inn & Suites Ballarat Goldfields will be one of the most striking hotels in regional Australia...
Hotel Online

Karma Group Adds Karma Song Hoai in Vietnam to Resort Portfolio

The illustrious Karma Group has welcomed another elegant property into its luxury resort portfolio, this time in Vietnam. Sitting among the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Hoi An sits Karma Song Hoai. This sprawling property comprises 51 stylish suites and family rooms, each boasting private balconies and accompanied by...
communitynewscorp.com

Underwater Hotels Market Investment Analysis | The Poseidon Underwater Resort, Water Discus Hotel, The Apeiron Island Hotel

Latest research study from JCMR including most recent “Q1-2021” Global Underwater Hotels Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021-2029. The Underwater Hotels Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. The Underwater Hotels study is segmented by products type & Applications. The research study provides estimates for and Underwater Hotels Market Forecast till 2029.
Hotel Online

The Standard to Debut in Singapore in 2023

Standard International and Invictus Developments announce plans to build a new hotel in the heart of Singapore, the latest step in the pioneering brand’s global expansion. New York, August 13, 2021–The Standard, the most innovative brand in the hospitality business, continues its expansion into key markets in Asia with the announcement of The Standard, Singapore. The Standard, Singapore, slated to open in 2023, represents the latest destination for the brand in Southeast Asia, following The Standard, Hua Hin, set to open in November 2021, and The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which will open in 2022.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

The Most Searched For Bucket List Experiences With Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Although international travel has yet to return to its peak glory days, that hasn’t hindered our wanderlust and many of us have instead turned to searching online for our next long-awaited vacation. As pent up demand coincides with borders reopening and restrictions lifting, dreams of holidays can now transpire to tangible experiences. It’s time to tick off those bucket list dreams with Anantara.
Hotel Online

Accor and New Terry Developments Open BreakFree Wirrina Cove in South Australia

Accor and New Terry Developments today opened an 87-room BreakFree Wirrina Cove resort, nestled in the heart of beautiful Wirrina Cove, South Australia. The resort is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient resort accommodation in South Australia’s spectacular Gulf St Vincent.
Hotel Online

Peermont Resorts Teams With INTELITY to Upgrade Guest Experience Brand-Wide

The luxury African hotel, resort, and casino group will deploy the INTELITY platform across all properties to modernize service with mobile, contactless technology. Los Angeles, CA (Aug. 12, 2021) – INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality’s most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today it has signed a new deal with Peermont Resorts, facilitated by South African reseller partner Nu Menu Solutions. As part of the deal, all twelve Peermont properties will deploy the INTELITY platform, including a brand app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and staff technology in an innovative overhaul of their operations and guest experience.
attractionsmagazine.com

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya now open in Mexico

The new five-star, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya has rolled out the orange carpet as the family-friendly destination opens its doors in Mexico. Here, the Slimings and character experiences that Nickelodeon is known for combine with Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ and Grupo Lomas’ hospitality, with the brand’s first all Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite resort, featuring a six-acre Aqua Nick water park, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed penthouse suites, World-Class Gourmet Inclusive dining with fan-favorites like Good Burger and Piazza, plus plenty of play-all-day entertainment.
IndustrySKIFT

IHG Launches Yet Another Luxury Hotel Brand: Should Accor Be Worried?

Luxury and lifestyle hotels are the industry’s new battlefield for growth. IHG’s rapid growth in this sector with new brands over the last few years boils down to one thing: This company isn’t just ceding high-end customers to companies like Accor, Hilton, and Marriott. More travel executives get their mission-critical...
Hotel Online

A Small Hotel on the Frontlines With the Delta Variant

The delta variant is slowly but inevitably absorbing the news cycle heading into Autumn 2021 as cases swell across the world and governments take pre-emptive measures to stop a fourth wave of COVID-19 from triggering another round of economically harmful lockdowns. Even though all of us yearn for this pandemic to be over, sadly we’re still very much in uncharted water.
TravelHotel Online

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Azul Beach Resort Collection Expands With Two Dominican Republic Properties

MIAMI, FL – August 11, 2021 – Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning portfolio of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, is expanding its highly-praised Azul Beach Resorts portfolio with the launch of the all-new five-star Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, opening this Winter, and the rebranding of Sensatori Punta Cana to Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana, debuting November 1, 2021. The launch and rebrand will bring the Azul Beach Resorts brand’s elevated service and refined charm to two uniquely breathtaking beaches along the Dominican Republic’s coastline.
Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,568 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 1,568 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean regions with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean regions — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Opens 15th Hotel In Poland, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg

Just steps from the scenic Baltic Sea, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg opens as Radisson Hotel Group's 15th hotel in Poland. Nestled in a quiet, cozy area east of the city center, the hotel is an exciting new option for a beach holiday in Western Pomerania and the first hotel in Kołobrzeg to have its own aqua park. With the opening of this new property, Radisson Hotel Group confirms its position as the leading international resort operator in Poland.

Comments / 0

