First Corporate Company to Hold Event at The Bridge

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgile5 Technologies, Inc., an Information Technology (IT) firm headquartered in Fairmont will host its annual summer event for employees. and their families August 21, 2021, at the brand-new sports and recreation facility, The Bridge in Bridgeport. Agile5 will be the first corporate company to hold an event with the Bridge.

The Associated Press

Hoot Reading Launches ‘Hoot for Companies’ Corporate Benefit

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- , the leader in online literacy education, today announced the launch of Hoot for Companies (H4C), a corporate benefit that provides educational support to the children of working parents. This flexible and highly customizable benefit enables businesses to prioritize the needs of staff and their families through free or subsidized access to the Hoot Reading online tutoring service. Through H4C, real classroom teachers who specialize in early childhood literacy skills development provide live guided reading practice, one-on-one for 20-minute lessons, with students from pre-K to grade 6, over video chat from the comfort of their homes.
BusinessGovernment Technology

Periscope Holdings Acquired by E-Commerce Company for $207M

Periscope Holdings, a 20-year-old company supplying e-procurement technology to state and local government, will be acquired by mdf commerce for about $207 million. The deal, part of a hot streak of mergers and acquisitions in gov tech this year, will bring Periscope Holdings under the umbrella of a publicly-traded global firm that marked about $85 million in revenue last year. Mdf commerce offers e-commerce, procurement, supply chain and marketplace technology to a wide range of customers functioning in business-to-customer, business-to-business and business-to-government roles.
mystartupworld.com

SFM Corporate Services launches “SFM MY Company” app

SFM Corporate Services has launched a secure, feature-rich and user-friendly mobile companion app “SFM MY Company” for customers of its company registration services. It enables investors who have registered a new company through SFM to quickly and easily view a wide range of information related to their business. SFM is...
Boonsboro, MDlocaldvm.com

Boonsboro Fire Company holds annual car show, first large fundraiser since start of pandemic

ROHRERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A local fire department held its annual car show on Saturday to raise funds to support their firefighters. Around 180 cars filled the lot of Rohrersville Station 8 for the annual car show hosted by the First Hose Company of Boonsboro. The funds raised will be used for general operating costs that include vehicle maintenance, personal protective equipment, and training for the firefighters. The funding will also be used to offset any costs that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hollywood, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

HEICO Corporation Completes the Acquisitions of Ridge Engineering and The Bechdon Company

Flight Support Group Acquires Two Advanced Aerospace and Defense Manufacturers. HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group completed the acquisition of Ridge Engineering, Inc. ('Ridge') and The Bechdon Company, Inc. ('Bechdon') (together, the 'Companies'). On July 6, 2021, HEICO announced it had entered into an agreement, subject to regulatory approval which was subsequently received, to acquire the Companies. The purchase was completed under the previously announced terms.
abcnews4.com

North Charleston company holding free PPE drive-through distribution event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local disaster preparedness and response company is looking to keep Lowcountry residents safe as students prepare to head back to school amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ProPac, Inc. is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to folks, focusing on schools, teachers, public health agencies, emergency...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Digital-First Uncommon Giving Corporation Expands Workplace Business in Charleston, Names Earl Bridges President and COO

July 20, 2021 – Uncommon Giving Corporation announced the promotion of Charleston entrepreneur Earl Bridges to President and Chief Operating Officer, highlighting the significance of the company’s Workplace Generosity line of business, which Bridges has led since October 2020. Under his direction, sales of the newly launched workplace component of Uncommon Giving’s SaaS platform are steadily rising with targeted companies, underscoring the company’s potential for targeted growth.
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
Photographyephotozine.com

The Real Photography Company Is Holding A Free Photography Workshop

Join The Real Photography Company for their last free outdoor workshop this August where you can make a print using plants, homemade developers, and other non-darkroom-based processes. If you live in Bristol, you can join other photographers between 11-2 pm at The Green, St Pauls Learning Centre, 97 Grosvenor Rd,...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

NCR Corporation plans to purchase Bitcoin ATM company LibertyX

Enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation has announced an agreement to buy LibertyX, the company that launched one of the first retail Bitcoin ATMs. In a Monday announcement, NCR said it expected to purchase LibertyX later this year depending on regulatory licensing consents and approvals. The firm said it planned to offer LibertyX’s capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers and restaurants, implying NCR clients could see crypto withdrawals, purchasing and payment features after the deal is finalized.
StreetInsider.com

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.16, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “
13 WHAM

Event for veterans bridges gap for services

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly 40,000 veterans call Monroe County home. All kinds of services are available to them, but sometimes, it's hard to find the right one. So at the 20th annual "Stand Down" event Friday at the Rochester Public Market, multiple groups got together to give information to veterans all in one place.
Vindy.com

First Niles acquires mortgage company

NILES — First Niles Financial Inc. has completed its definitive stock purchase acquisition of Mentor-based Union Capital Mortgage Corp. The cash and stock transaction is valued at about $3.3 million and makes Union Capital a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, which is owned by First Niles.
rebusinessonline.com

Bridge Industrial Acquires 280,034 SF Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania

MALVERN, PA. — Bridge Industrial, the Chicago-based firm formerly known as Bridge Development Partners, has acquired Lindenwood Corporate Center, a 280,034-square-foot office campus in Malvern, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was built in 1985 and houses tenants such as PQ Corp., Siemens Corp. and Cisco Systems. The new ownership plans to invest about $8 million in capital improvements.
koamnewsnow.com

Economic Security Corporation hosts Homeless Connect Event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Economic Security Corporation’s Homeless Coalition, hosted their Summer Project: Homeless Connect Event in Joplin. Organizers say the event serves as a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness to access resources for healthcare, food, employment, and housing, among other things. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
StreetInsider.com

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.4 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) click here.
Raindance

Corporate Event Ideas: Shoot Memorable Events like a Pro

Some unique corporate event ideas incorporate shooting professional-level videos as a highly engaging and cost-effective marketing medium in recent years. Apart from capturing the big picture, a corporate event video doesn’t just attract guests but can also help garner sponsorships, invite keynote speakers, and excite your attendees. I know for...

