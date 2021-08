While football practice officially starts next Monday, the Wildcats are currently holding football camp. This is the first activities to take place after the state mandated family week. The camp will be running all week from 6:30-9pm. This will start the beginning of the fall sports season for the Wildcats. The team will be looking to improve on their 1-7 2020 season. Following this camp the Wildcats will start their first official practice next Monday. One of the interesting stories heading into camp is who will be the Wildcats’ quarterback for 2021?