Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill

By MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuwAB_0bNYcaXN00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What does Bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges?

A lot right now in the U.S. Congress. One way lawmakers propose to pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday is by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance.

The plan could raise about $28 billion in revenue over 10 years, congressional accountants estimate.

So, currency you can’t hold in your hand would effectively pay for roads, bridges, water systems, internet broadband access and shoring up the electrical grid, what President Joe Biden called “a generational investment” on par with building the transcontinental railroad in the 1800s or the Interstate highway system in the '50s. That’s testament to the explosive growth of cryptocurrencies in recent years — an enticing potential revenue source — and the mounting push by some government officials to put new reins around a largely unregulated market.

After weeks of wrangling, the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure package in a 69-30 vote. It now moves to the House.

A look at the situation:

__

WHAT’S THE STORY WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY?

The market for cryptocurrencies has ballooned to an estimated $1.8 trillion. They’re basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they travel from one holder to the next. Not tied to banks or governments, they allow users to spend or receive money anonymously. That appeals to libertarians, off-the-grid types and risk-taking millennials who believe the financial system is rigged.

But it’s also favored by international criminals, money launderers, drug dealers and ransomware hackers.

The most widely traded cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, now worth around $45,000 each, down from a high in April of about $64,800. It’s notoriously volatile, in some instances spiking or plunging on public pronouncements by Elon Musk, the provocative Tesla Inc. CEO. Some businesses now accept Bitcoin as payment. Other well-known cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple and Litecoin. All told, there are thousands. Bitcoin and others can be bought and sold on exchanges with U.S. dollars and other national currencies.

__

WHERE DO GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS STAND?

On both sides of the coin.

Some lawmakers see cryptocurrency as a font of technological innovation, especially in the development of blockchain, the digital ledger that records transactions.

Top U.S. regulators, on the other hand, are flashing danger signs. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission appointed by Biden, said last week that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he called “rife with fraud, scams and abuse” and “like the Wild West.” While the SEC has won dozens of cases against crypto fraudsters, Gensler said the agency needs more authority from Congress — and more funding — to regulate the market.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is considering developing its own digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar. A so-called digital dollar could enable faster payments among banks, consumers and businesses.

“You’ve got federal agencies not talking on the same page,” says Suzanne Lynch, a professor at Utica College who focuses on financial crime. “It’s so grey right now.”

__

WHAT’S THE CONNECTION WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL?

The debate over cryptocurrency landed in the middle of the Senate’s work on the massive infrastructure package. An earlier plan to pay for the legislation, by bolstering IRS enforcement to crack down on tax cheating by individuals and businesses, went down as Republicans objected to expanding the agency’s reach. That would have brought in an estimated $100 billion over 10 years.

Going back to the drawing board on revenue raisers, the plan was hatched for stricter tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers. The estimated $28 billion it would generate over a decade is only about a quarter of what the IRS crackdown proposal envisaged. But it’s still the biggest revenue raiser of several in the infrastructure bill.

It raised objections from some senators and unleashed an opposition lobbying blitz from the cryptocurrency industry as well as internet freedom advocacy groups.

The provision defines brokers too broadly, opponents say, potentially stifling innovation by unfairly putting new tax-reporting obligations on software developers and crypto “miners” — users who create coins by lending computing power to verify other users’ transactions and receive coins in exchange. Those people don't have access to cryptocurrency users' data the IRS would be collecting, opponents say.

Opponents brought forward amendments to the provision and a compromise emerged. But it failed to muster Senate approval, pushing the debate over cryptocurrency, taxes and brokers to the House.

__

WHAT’S THE SITUATION NOW WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY AND TAXES?

Some cryptocurrency brokers already report transactions to the IRS, though most don’t, experts say. Brokers place buy and sell orders for users on the cryptocurrency exchanges.

The exchanges are required to collect personal identifying information from users and report their annual activity to the IRS.

The IRS defines cryptocurrency as “property” similar to stocks or gold. That means you pay capital gains tax when you sell it or cash it in at a profit.

__

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bitcoin Cash#Currency#Ap#The U S Congress#House#Tesla Inc#Sec#The Federal Reserve#Utica College#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Will Infrastructure Bill Put More Money in Americans' Pockets?

Lawmakers passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what could be in it for you. After weeks of negotiations, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week. That bill could, in turn, improve countless roads and bridges throughout the county, create thousands of jobs, and improve utility services, including access to the internet, which so many of us rely on.
U.S. Politicswolfstreet.com

Debt Ceiling Kicks in, Treasury General Account Plunges: Let’s See How Close to Zero it Gets Before Congress Ends this Farce

OK, that was suddenly very fast. The balance in the Treasury General Account (TGA), the checking account of the US government at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plunged by $116 billion in the latest week, to $390 billion, according to the Fed’s balance sheet, released this afternoon. Since mid-July, the balance has plunged by nearly half.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & Courtsslashdot.org

Bill Gates Wants In On Congress' Big Climate Infrastructure Push

If the bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward, Bill Gates says his climate investment fund will match $1.5 billion in government funds and put that money towards projects that are developing green technologies. The Verge reports:. Breakthrough Energy, Gates' climate fund, laid out four different uses for the money: developing green...
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides as US Lawmakers Wrangle Over Crypto Tax Proposal

Under the current terms of the provision, any entity that facilitates a crypto transaction on behalf of another person would be treated as a broker, meaning they would have to file specific tax information reports that would include know-your-customer details. Industry proponents are concerned that the definition of brokers would include miners and other network validators and hardware developers who don’t typically have access to customer information.
Congress & CourtsCredit Union Times

New IRS Accounting Proposal Still Alive Despite Pushback From CU Trades

An amendment aimed to block a new tax-reporting requirement for financial institutions, including credit unions, narrowly failed in the Senate by a vote of 49-50 on Tuesday. The reporting requirement, as proposed by the Treasury Department and included in the Senate’s fiscal year 2022 Budget Resolution, would mandate financial institutions to report the inflows and outflows of personal and business accounts, as well as transfers between accounts of the same owner, if it is more than $600 per year.
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with money for Bay, broadband; pushback over cryptocurrency, tracking drivers' miles

WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans. The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other GOP senators.
U.S. Politicsdecrypt.co

Biden Deals Blow to Crypto Industry, Backs Plan to Tax Proof-of-Stake

The Biden Administration backed a tax amendment that appears to target the DeFi sector. A final vote on the amendment is expected Tuesday. In a surprise move, the Biden Administration threw its support behind an amendment to a major bill in the U.S. Senate that would subject a broad segment of the crypto industry to onerous or even impossible tax reporting obligations.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

The most ridiculous payouts in Congress's 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill

Republicans should reject the massive $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill because Democrats are using it as a front to push through an even bigger $3.5 trillion leftist slush fund. But let’s say the Democrats’ proposed reconciliation package fails, or the centrists successfully detach it from their bipartisan negotiations. Even so,...
Congress & CourtsEntrepreneur

SEC Regulation of Crypto Will ‘Hurt American Innovation’ Says Congressman

In an official statement, US Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) says that the SEC seeking jurisdiction of exchanges is problematic. U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry has published a press release stating his concerns over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking for jurisdiction over all cryptocurrency exchanges. McHenry, from North Carolina, says that the request by the SEC is “a blatant power grab that will hurt American innovation.” McHenry adds that “We don’t need another backroom deal between Gensler and Elizabeth Warren.”
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bill Gates Offers USD 1.5 Billion For Joint Climate Project

Washington [US] August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Bill Gates will put up USD 1.5 billion in matching funds if Congress approves a public-private partnership program to develop technologies that combat climate change, the Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Gates said the money would be...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Currenciescodelist.biz

Bitcoin: cryptocurrency soon worth $ 100,000?

The year 2021 was a wild roller coaster ride for Bitcoin investors that catapulted them to unimagined heights – and recently left them drowned in a valley. After Tesla boss Elon Musk had publicly criticized the cryptocurrency and countries like China and the USA campaigned for bans and stricter regulations on the crypto market, the price fell by almost 50 percent from its all-time high in April 2021 and has since then mainly moved sideways below 35,000 – US dollar stamp (approx. 30,000 euros). Only since the beginning of August 2021 has the Bitcoin price started moving north again. Despite persistent headwinds from politics and business, cyber money temporarily climbed the mark of over 45,000 US dollars (approx. 38,000 euros). Experts see this as a good sign and allow themselves to be carried away with optimistic forecasts. As reported by deraktionaer.de, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors are forecasting another price explosion with a gigantic record target this year based on current developments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy