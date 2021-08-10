Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Locust Grove, OK

Locust Grove acting police chief arrested, mayor releases statement

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mj8Z_0bNYcXq400

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove’s acting police chief has been arrested after officers say he got into a fight at Tahlequah Park.

Steven Rose was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and has been released.

Rose was supposed to step in for former chief Charles Williams, who was arrested in June. Williams is accused of stealing drugs and weapons from the evidence room.

Locust Grove mayor Jason Williams has released a statement:

“The Town of Locust Grove will never condone any action that reflects poorly on the community. The town has not appointed a new chief since Chuck Williams was suspended, we merely appointed an acting chief to secure a headship in the department until we had an official appointment. We are still taking applications for the position. It will take some time as the board has always tried to select the best person for the role. I know due to recent history that people assume that we as humans can foretell the future actions of someone else based upon meeting them, but I assure you, that is an impossible feat.

As far as any previous employee with the town, I can 100% guarantee everyone that each individual that is terminated has been so with the best reasons and for the safety of the town. I can’t go into specifics for obvious reasons.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Locust Grove, OK
Government
Locust Grove, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Locust Grove, OK
City
Rose, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
KRMG

Little League girls softball coach in Texas accused of indecent behavior

SAN ANTONIO — A youth softball coach in Texas is accused of having an appropriate relationship with a player, authorities said. Tracy Rey Garibay, 48, of Adkins, who coaches a girls softball team in the La Vernia Little League, was arrested Thursday and charged with indecency with a child, according to Bexar County online booking records. The charge is a second-degree felony, KSAT reported.
Texas StatePosted by
KRMG

Texas car owner shoots thief stealing catalytic converter, police say

HOUSTON — A car owner confronted two thieves who were stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle, shooting one of them Saturday morning, investigators said. Houston police said the car owner heard the thieves around 5 a.m. and confronted the men, KTRK reported. The car owner then started shooting striking...
WeatherPosted by
KRMG

Search launched for 3-year-old missing from camp site

BETHEL, Penn. — A search is underway for a 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who went missing from a camping area along the Allegheny River in Bethel Township Friday afternoon. Pennsylvania Police in Kittanning are searching for Dwight Dinsmore, who is described as 3-foot-5 blonde with blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a black collar and a motorcycle depicted on the front, police said in a news release.
Arizona StatePosted by
KRMG

13 dogs found dead after Arizona house fire

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Thirteen dogs died Friday in a fire at an Arizona home that doubles as an animal shelter, authorities said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Chandler at around 12:30 p.m. MST, KNXV reported. After putting out the blaze, firefighters removed 40 dogs, the television station reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy