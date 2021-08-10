Cancel
Anaheim Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Josh Mahura, Max Jones

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura and left wings Max Comtois and Max Jones.

Comtois got a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season, and Jones signed a three-year deal through 2024. Mahura’s contract is for two years, and it is a two-way deal in the upcoming season only.

Comtois was the leading scorer for the NHL’s lowest-scoring team last season, posting a team-best 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games for the Ducks. The 22-year-old forward was the second-youngest player ever to lead Anaheim in scoring, behind only 20-year-old Paul Kariya in the 1994-95 season.

Comtois also scored six points for Canada’s title-winning team during the IIHF World Championship in June.

Jones scored 11 points in 46 games for the Ducks last season, with his mildly disappointing offensive numbers mirroring almost everybody on Anaheim’s low-scoring roster. The 23-year-old Jones, a first-round pick in 2016, is still a key component of the Ducks’ young core.

Mahura scored four points in 13 games for Anaheim last year. He spent most of the season as one of the AHL’s top goal-scorers among defensemen while playing for the Ducks’ top affiliate in San Diego.

