Dating a gamer crush is an exciting time in the life of every game, young and old. Finding someone who loves the same hobbies as you is hard, and it’s even harder for gamers who tend to be more introverted than extroverted. That is why you need to make a great effort to keep your gamer crush happy when you start dating. Bringing along the right gift on a date can make the difference between an average experience and a great one. Take a look at our gift ideas so you can improve your chances!