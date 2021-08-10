Cancel
Congress & Courts

Leahy praises passage of bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act

 4 days ago

Bill Includes More Than $1.8 B. In Apportionments For Vermont’s Roads, Bridges, Broadband And More. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is hailing Senate passage Tuesday of a bipartisan bill to help build back the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. The infrastructure package includes $550 billion in new federal investments over five years and $650 billion in authorizations.

