Leahy praises passage of bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act
Bill Includes More Than $1.8 B. In Apportionments For Vermont’s Roads, Bridges, Broadband And More. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is hailing Senate passage Tuesday of a bipartisan bill to help build back the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. The infrastructure package includes $550 billion in new federal investments over five years and $650 billion in authorizations.vermontbiz.com
