A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into a home Sunday morning while on probation for two other break ins, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to a home on Highland Blvd around 10:00 a.m. Sunday after a resident reported a man with a mask pounding on her back door with tools. As police arrived they witnessed a man matching the description running from the backyard. 35 year old Jerred Clos was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. He was later released pending trial. Clos is currently on probation for breaking into a home in Waterloo in March of 2019 and breaking into a farm building in Bremer County in February of last year.