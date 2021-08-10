Cancel
Public Health

Edwards suggests broad COVID vaccine mandates after FDA approval

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards has laid a foundation for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines across large sections of Louisiana. Louisiana has the highest coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the country and has experienced record hospitalizations in recent days. Edwards addressed related concerns in a question-answer format during a recent virtual town hall discussion. The questions were selected from reader submissions.

