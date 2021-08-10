Edwards suggests broad COVID vaccine mandates after FDA approval

As Covid-19 cases rise in children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 as soon as possible. In a letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, the AAP asked the agency to consider how their recent decision to push vaccine manufacturers into expanding the size of pediatric Covid-19 vaccine trials may impact children preparing to head back to school this fall amid a surge in cases driven largely by the highly transmissible Delta variant.