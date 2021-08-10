Cancel
Vermont State

The most expensive summer destinations in Vermont and New England

 4 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine According to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org, Martha's Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England based on lodging costs. The survey compared 30 popular destinations in New England based on the rate for the cheapest double room during the month of August. Only hotels or inns with 3 or more stars and that are located close to a beach or city center were considered.

