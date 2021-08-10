Cancel
Former LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann called to majors

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann was called up Thursday night to the Major League roster of the Chicago Cubs. He was in the starting lineup for Friday’s game versus the Chicago White Sox in Wrigley Field, batting fifth and playing right field. Deichmann, a product of Metairie, played at LSU...

