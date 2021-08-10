Former LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann called to majors

Nine former student-athletes and coaches have been elected for induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced on Saturday. The 2021 induction class was chosen by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board, and it includes LSU Assembly Center Director, gymnastics coach and international athletics executive Dr. Bill Bankhead; 19-time track and field All-American Peta-Gaye Dowdie; Hall of Fame softball coach Yvette Girouard; Lora Hinton, the first African-American football player at LSU; NCAA track and field champion Bruce Reid; gymnastics All-American Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen; All-American football tight end Billy Truax; Olympic men’s gymnastics coach Armando Vega; and Lloyd Wills, a track and field All-American and the first African-American to compete in any sport at LSU.
