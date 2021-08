The Biden administration seems to be obsessively concerned with getting the nation vaccinated, even suggesting going door to door to get their message across. One has to wonder why the same concern is not being directed to the hundreds of people killed in cities such as Chicago and New York. …Or at the crisis at our southern border where thousands of impoverished human beings are being encouraged by the administration to come to the USA by any means possible. Are these lives not as valuable? There seems to be no directive to get them vaccinated as they teem across the border.