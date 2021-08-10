Lincoln Airport and United Airlines to Add Flights for Husker Football Games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Airport and United Airlines are once again announcing direct flights in and out of Lincoln for select Husker football games. “We love welcoming fans from all over the country to our wonderful community to experience Game Day in Lincoln and have the opportunity for our fans to travel out of their local airport to watch the Huskers play,” Lincoln Airport said in a press release.www.klkntv.com
Comments / 0