Crowley Boxing Club goes 2-0 in Shreveport

On Saturday the Crowley Boxing Club traveled to Shreveport for two of its members to compete in the Big City Dynamite event hosted by Dement Brothers Old School Boxing. Connier George, second from left, defeated Jaxon Black of Troup Boxing Club out of Troup, Texas. He was also selected from a total of 34 boxers to receive the Most Valuable Boxer Award. Byron Scott Jr., third from left, won his match against Kendrick Smith Jr. of Shreveport by unanimous decision. Traveling with them were their coaches, Saja Hoffpauir, far left, and Arthur Scott, far right.