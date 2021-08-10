David A. Shannon, 84, the son of Paul D. and Marquerite (Viken) Shannon, was born July 7, 1937, in Sioux City. Living in the Morningside area, he attended Longfellow, East Junior and East Senior High School. When he was small, the family lived upstairs in his grandparents’ Viken’s home and he found great pleasure in riding his car down the stairs. Dave attended the University of Iowa for 1.5 years before joining the U.S. Army in the spring of 1957. Training at Fort Hood, Texas, his group, the 4th Armor Division, was stationed in Furth, Germany for three years. He received an honorable discharge in March of 1960.