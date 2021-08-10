Tapping into the ‘coconut wireless’ through genuine connections with Dr. Addison Bulosan
Dr. Addison Bulosan, Life West alumnus and upper cervical practitioner in Hawaii, shares how he built two practices in Kauai and Maui with Drs. Ron and Mary Oberstein. In his small community, high touch connections, caring for community members and understanding their specific needs have helped him activate the ‘coconut wireless’ to build a strong referral network across health professions.lifewest.edu
