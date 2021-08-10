Leon County Dedicates Parwez “P.A.” Alam Park, Featuring Inclusive Play Equipment for Children of All Abilities
Leon County Dedicates Parwez “P.A.” Alam Park, Featuring Inclusive Play Equipment for Children of All Abilities. Today, in recognition of Parwez Alam’s 22 years of public service and leadership, Leon County Government dedicated Parwez “P.A.” Alam Park within Okeeheepkee Prairie Preserve. The park offers an active park space through a new ADA-compliant playground with a focus on inclusive play equipment for children of all abilities in honor of Alam’s daughter Zahra.cms.leoncountyfl.gov
