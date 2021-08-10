Cancel
Health

ConsenSys Health Acquires FHIRBlocks to Enable Control of Their Confidential Health Data

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ConsenSys Health, a Las Vegas-based provider delivering next-generation infrastructure for healthcare and life sciences, today agreed to acquire FHIRBlocks, an innovative developer of advanced solutions to support self-sovereign patient-directed fine-grained sharing of their protected personal health information. – The acquisition includes the transfer of FHIRBlocks’ technological and other IP, as...

hitconsultant.net

HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
#Health Data#Personal Data#Health Technology#Health Information#Health Systems#Ip#Fhirblocks Co Founder#Fhirtm#Hipaa#Gdpr#Ccpa#Ai#Elevated Compute#Ehr#The Consensys Health
