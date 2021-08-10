Cancel
disting mk4 Updated With Ratcheting Clock Multiplier

Synthtopia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpert Sleepers shared this preview of disting mk4 firmware v4.20, a free update that adds a ratcheting clock multiplier, in addition to other new features and updates. The term ‘ratcheting’ is used to describe the effect of playing multiple notes per step in a sequence. It’s often used semi-randomly within a sequence, to add variety and interest. The term was coined by Suit & Tie Guy to refer to Tangerine Dream’s classic use of this technique.

