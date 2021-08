(NEWARK, NJ) -- Invest Newark - Newark’s economic development organization - will be hosting their first Newark Restaurant Week with eateries and restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from August 15 – August 22, 2021. With a wide variety of participating restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining and more to come, Newark Restaurant Week is an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their menus and dining experiences to new customers. It’s also a great opportunity for residents of Newark and surrounding areas to see and experience how many amazing restaurants are locally owned and operated in Newark.