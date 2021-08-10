Volkswagen Pushes India For Lower EV Import Tax

The United States Electric Vehicle Tax Credit is one of the most notable advantages of purchasing a battery-electric car. The $7,500 check sent to buyers by the Federal Government incentivizes the purchase of sustainable passenger vehicles, so long as the company you are buying from has not sold 200,000 electrified units, which disqualifies Tesla and General Motors from the program. However, the reintroduction of the EV Tax Credit is being discussed as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is moving closer to implementation, and there are a few extra stipulations that will disqualify many vehicles and many buyers from receiving the incentive check based on the cost of the car and your annual income.