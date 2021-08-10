Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and Structure First Enter Into Strategic Partnership; Structure First To Become First and Only Owner's Representative CUSO Serving Financial Facilities

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / CEO Scott Arney is pleased to announce that Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, which has been serving the financial needs of law enforcement officers since 1938, has acquired a minority stake in Structure First, Ltd., the Cincinnati, OH-based national financial institution consultancy and program management firm specializing in the design, bid, and building of financial facilities, including banks and credit unions. Stemming from this partnership, Structure First will become the first and only Owner's Representative CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) serving financial institutions in building projects nationwide.