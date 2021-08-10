Virginia Giuffre filed the accusation in Manhattan federal court bastille
Prince Andrew was sued by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers. On Monday, attorneys for Virginia Giuffre filed the accusation in Manhattan federal court, area the American financier was answerable criminally with sex trafficking a ages afore he dead himself at age 66 in August 2019. At the time, Epstein was in an adjoining federal bastille area he was ordered to anticipate trial.blogs.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0