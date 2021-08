Netflix has released the first proper look at Stranger Things season 4 – and has confirmed a 2022 release window for a return to Hawkins and the Upside Down. The first 20 seconds of the new Stranger Things teaser recounts the story so far, Ghostbusters costumes and all. The final third, though, will be of most interest: Eleven is seen with a new look and held back by shadowy government agents in one moment. In another, Hopper – yes! – looks to have broken out of Russian captivity in some way or another and is bringing the heat with a flamethrower.