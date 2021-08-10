Cancel
Cuomo to Resign Following Sexual Misconduct Report. Hochul to Become New York's First Female Governor

By Ryan Bort
Cover picture for the articleAndrew Cuomo has announced he is resigning as governor of New York following a series of sexual misconduct allegations. “I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said during a live video address, adding that his resignation will take effect 14 days from Tuesday.

