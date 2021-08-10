Cuomo to Resign Following Sexual Misconduct Report. Hochul to Become New York's First Female Governor

Andrew Cuomo has announced he is resigning as governor of New York following a series of sexual misconduct allegations. “I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said during a live video address, adding that his resignation will take effect 14 days from Tuesday.