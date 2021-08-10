Eduardo Garcia's Recovery Is a Truly Remarkable Tale of Perseverance Against All Odds

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”