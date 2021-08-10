Cancel
Eduardo Garcia's Recovery Is a Truly Remarkable Tale of Perseverance Against All Odds

The tale of chef Eduardo Garcia's injury, recovery, and rise to culinary stardom is one that truly embodies the perseverance of the human spirit. For those who are familiar with the chef and his work, you've likely noticed that Eduardo is missing his left hand, something that has earned him the title of the "bionic chef" thanks to the bionic arm that replaced his original extremity.

Brownington, VTCaledonian Record-News

“A Miracle” — Rare Donkey Foal Survives Against All Odds

BROWNINGTON — A miracle happened at the Northeast Kingdom chapter of Arnold’s Wildlife Rescue Center and its name is Lord Hamilton Hastings of Brownington. Hamilton, as he’s known by his less formal name, is the first known successful Poitou foal to be born in the United States from more than 25-year-old semen frozen brought to the United States from France.

