Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Wraps a birthday Gift for Dak Prescott

Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wraps a birthday present for quarterback Dak Prescott in this "Hard Knocks" preview trailer. Watch the full episode on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Video captures alleged attack involving Ezekiel Elliott's dogs

New surveillance video has been released in the incident that allegedly involved Ezekiel Elliott’s dogs attacking a woman in her own backyard. TMZ Sports was able to obtain the video. The clip lasts 90 seconds and shows Elliott’s dogs leaving the property after a landscaper left a property gate open....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLCBS Sports

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James explains why Ezekiel Elliott reminds him of himself

Edgerrin James was the Swiss Army knife of running backs. He won a pair of rushing titles and had five seasons with at least 50 receptions during his time with the Colts. A shifty running back who was never afraid of contact, James' agility and creativity helped him turn what would have been modest gains into game-breaking plays. James' excellence on the gridiron will be recognized on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, when the former Colt and Cardinal will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys hit with another crucial Dak Prescott injury update

After cashing in big time in the offseason, Dak Prescott got all the reassurance he needed that the Dallas Cowboys were fully investing in the star quarterback for the long run. Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season abruptly, Prescott has been grinding to get back...
NFLaudacy.com

Ezekiel Elliott sued by woman who was attacked by his rottweiler in May

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being sued by a Frisco woman who was attacked by his dog in May. The lawsuit was first acquired by TMZ which reports that Jennifer Gampper is asking for a million dollars. That day in May, Ellliot's rottweiler escaped his property while...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million After Alleged Dog Attack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly being sued over another alleged dog attack, according to TMZ. Elliott's DFW neighbor, a woman named Jennifer Gampper, is reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages after she was allegedly attacked by one of Elliott's dogs last May. The incident occurred on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares Concerning Update On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have understandably downplayed Dak Prescott’s shoulder strain for several days now. Head coach Mike McCarthy passed along concerning news about his franchise quarterback on Tuesday, though. Prescott is dealing with a shoulder strain. He hasn’t been a full participant in the Cowboys’ recent practices as a result....

Comments / 0

Community Policy