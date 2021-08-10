One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Northern California, One House Bakery Serves Up Tasty Baked Goods And Happiness

Often described as a hidden gem in the San Francisco Bay Area , the small town of Benicia is a charming place to spend the day in Northern California. In addition to a beautiful waterfront setting, the town is home to numerous small businesses that are so worth supporting! One of them is One House Bakery, a locally owned bakeshop dedicated to serving fresh bread, pastries, lunch, and coffee on a daily basis. Led by a baker who’s worked at some of the world’s best bakeries, One House Bakery is a gem of a small business in NorCal!

Located in the bayside town of Benicia, One House Bakery is a locally owned bakeshop with the goal of bringing its customers and staff happiness through food.

Say hello to your new favorite bakery! It's all about quality at One House Bakery, where they make all of their pastries, bread, and savory food items in-house. Everything is made from scratch and the bakers proudly pay attention to even the smallest details. You can tell that all of this hard work pays off with every bite that you take.

One House Bakery is owned by Hannalee Pervan and her parents Catherine and Peter Pervan. Hannalee developed a love of baking with family as a young child and quickly knew that this was what she wanted to do as a career. "Owning a bakery and being a baker were the only things I have ever dreamed of," she says.

Pervan's love of the craft shines through every aspect of the bakery. Devoted to making delicious food from the purest ingredients, One House Bakery doesn't cut corners.

When asked about her favorite menu item, Pervan pointed to the Sticky Toffee Pudding.

In addition to offering some of the finest baked goods in Northern California, One House Bakery prides itself on making you feel right at home from your very first visit.

The name "One House" is a reflection of the bakery's wholeness, where everything is made under one roof and everybody is on the same team. You can definitely feel the love radiating from this small business!

Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, hot or cold, this Benicia bakery welcomes one and all to enjoy delicious, wholesome eats. Don't be surprised if you find yourself a regular of this bakery after a single visit!

Pervan's resume is certainly impressive. After earning her pastry diploma from Le Cordon Blue, Pervan went on to work with renowned bakeries such as Bouchon Bakery in Yountville and Thomas Keller's The French Laundry. With more than a decade of experience, Pervan is excited to share her skills and original recipes with the people of Benicia.One House Bakery is well-loved by the community and the business boasts high reviews across Google, Facebook, and Yelp. Success hasn't come easy, though. When asked about how she came to be successful, Pervan explains, "You really have to be willing to push yourself harder than you ever thought possible." She admits it took many long days and sleepless nights to get to this point, and she couldn't do it on her own. Pervan gives special credit to her parents. "I could not have done any of this without them and they truly are the reason we are successful. I also have incredible sweet and savory sous chefs and the most amazing retail and barista managers."When you need a quick pick-me-up, there's nothing better than grabbing a fresh-baked pastry with a hot coffee. The baked goods menu includes items like croissants, scones, sticky buns, and tarts, so there's something to tempt any palate!A traditional dessert in Canada from British influence, the bakery makes their pudding extra special by using 100% whole grain flour that's been milled on their own 40-inch granite mill. Additionally, they make the cake from a super fresh, whole grain Edison wheat before saturating it in butter toffee sauce.

Learn more about One House Bakery, its mission, and its menu by visiting the bakery's website.

