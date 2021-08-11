Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Governor's office responds to Austin ISD's decision to require masks

Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for Wednesday's blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services . Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County : The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 83, and an average of 522 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 380. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 93,389 cases have been reported and at least 904 people have died. Hays County : There are currently 1,955 active cases and 52 people are currently hospitalized (44 unvaccinated, eight vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,107 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 283 people have died. At least 19,869 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County : There are 335 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,199 cases have been reported in the county and at least 503 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here .

Updates:

5:30 p.m. – Hays County reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday – a Kyle man in his 80s, a Kyle woman in her 70s, a Kyle man in his 60s and a San Marcos woman in her 60s. Officials also reported 243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases along with five new hospitalizations and 11 new hospital discharges. There are 104 additional people considered recovered.

2 p.m. – Austin ISD's superintendent says her decision to require masks for students and staff has prompted 350 parents to re-enroll their children from virtual learning back to in-person learning. Hear more from Stephanie Elizalde on KVUE at 5 and 6 p.m.

1:45 p.m. – The number of available ICU beds in Texas has dropped to a new pandemic low, with 329 availabilities for about 30 million people. Of 7,026 occupied, 2,635 beds are being occupied by COVID-19 patients. The new cases average in the state is up to 10,524 per day, the most since Feb. 8.

Locally, there are two ICU beds available in the Austin area and 43.9% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, a new record high.

1:30 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary released a statement in response to Austin ISD's decision to require masks for all students, staff and visitors when the new school year begins, going against the governor's executive order. The statement reads:

“We are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it. Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility. Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life. Governor Abbott has spent his entire time in office fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Texans, and our office continues working with the Office of the Attorney General to do just that. The best defense against this virus is the COVID vaccines, and we continue to strongly encourage all eligible Texans to get vaccinated.”

11:13 a.m. - Austin and Travis County leaders gave a COVID-19 update Aug. 10. During the briefing, it was confirmed that as of Monday night, there are only two ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals.

