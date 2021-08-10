Cowboys Break: Final Assessment

Rough roads are a part of life, but it's the commitment to not take the wrong exit out of frustration and impatience that increase the odds of you making it to your intended destination in a struggle with mental health, and before it's too late. Randy Gregory, the Dallas Cowboys talented but oft-suspended pass rusher, has proven he understands this to be true, having lost gargantuan chunks of an otherwise promising NFL career due to his battle with depression and clinical anxiety that led to self-medication -- the medication of choice being marijuana, a long-banned substance in professional football heading into 2020.