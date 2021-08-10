Cowboys Break: Final Assessment

View more in
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp
This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott
Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFL|New York Post
Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake
The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury
The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFL|Posted byFox News
Ex-Cowboys star Marion Barber III 'down and out bad,' Dez Bryant says
NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed some concern for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III on Thursday as he shared a highlight reel of the player on social media. Bryant tweeted he was watching the video and couldn’t even get to enjoy it because of how Barber is...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Will these 6 Dallas Cowboys players survive final cuts?
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their first preseason games last Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game. Afterward, the Cowboys hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a joint practice at their training camp in Oxnard, California over the weekend. After receiving some well-deserved rest,...
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys BREAKING: A ‘Step Back’ in QB Dak Prescott Injury News
The Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, as the two teams will match up in the 2021 Hall of Fame game on August 5. We already knew Dallas’ QB starter wasn’t going to play there. And now, thanks to coach Mike McCarthy’s Tuesday...
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys BREAKING: Amari Cooper Reveals New Injury Timetable
OXNARD, Calif. - Earlier this week, Amari Cooper proclaimed himself “close to 100-percent” healthy and suggested he is about ready to move off the Dallas Cowboys PUP list. But on Saturday he tapped the brakes on rushing back as he rehabs following off-season ankle surgery. “I’m supposed to be getting...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Jordan Love’s Packers debut was even better than we could have imagined
Green Bay Packers fans got their first look at quarterback Jordan Love on Saturday night, and he did not disappoint. Over a year ago, the Green Bay Packers traded up into the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller did not have the preseason last year to get in some snaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one year later, Love officially made his Packers debut at Lambeau Field.
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory will not be receiving new contracts during the season
Two ‘Boys vets are going to have to prove their worth in 2021. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys aren’t interested in offering new deals to any pending unrestricted free agents at this point, choosing instead to see how the season plays out:. “Wide receiver...
NFL|chatsports.com
Which offensive Steelers player really shined in the HOF game vs Cowboys?
Steelers fans had a short list of things to truly cheer about in their HOF game versus Dallas. In the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers played at the standard of what most people would refer to as “okay.”. In a matchup that...
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
Dallas Cowboys may lose star wide receiver due to ‘money crunch’ in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys boast one of the NFL’s best receiving corps entering the 2021 season. But after paying Dak Prescott
NFL|Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: 'Money Crunch' May Lead to Exit of Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup
The Dallas Cowboys have a deep collection of talent at wide receiver, but the realities of the NFL salary cap mean that group could get broken up soon. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the upcoming "money crunch" for the Cowboys could mean that either Michael Gallup or Amari Cooper aren't back in 2022.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Randy Gregory seizing opportunity to break out in 2021 amid progress with mental health
Rough roads are a part of life, but it's the commitment to not take the wrong exit out of frustration and impatience that increase the odds of you making it to your intended destination in a struggle with mental health, and before it's too late. Randy Gregory, the Dallas Cowboys talented but oft-suspended pass rusher, has proven he understands this to be true, having lost gargantuan chunks of an otherwise promising NFL career due to his battle with depression and clinical anxiety that led to self-medication -- the medication of choice being marijuana, a long-banned substance in professional football heading into 2020.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
3 Cowboys prospects Philadelphia Eagles could add after final roster cuts
What if the Philadelphia Eagles added talent from the Cowboys waiver wire?. Don’t you say one word! In all honesty, once the wheels started turning for this one, it became increasingly difficult to say the names Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the same sentence without getting physically ill. It’s...
NFL|chatsports.com
Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021
The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Talkin' Cowboys: Roster Battles Take Shape
The crew reviews the joint practice with the Rams. Plus, what are some position battles to watch in Week 2 of preseason? How is Dak's shoulder? All that and more.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Inside Cowboys Training Camp: SoCal Showdown
Training Camp continues as the Los Angeles Rams made their way to Oxnard for a two-hour joint practice between two NFC foes. Join Nick Eatman and Kyle Youmans as they review the action and take a look ahead to the rest of the preseason.I.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
What ESPN’s FPI projection system says about the 2021 Dallas Cowboys
Even though it feels like there has been so much going on with the Dallas Cowboys, we are actually still a month away from anything that is officially on the record. The Cowboys open their season on Sept. 9th versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Until then, we have training camp, preseason games, roster cutdown, and projections/predictions to entertain us.
