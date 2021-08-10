Cancel
Pittston, PA

Alleged victim of sexual assault describes attacker as a ‘demon’

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Cuevas-Heredia
PITTSTON — A Pittston man jailed last month on allegations he repeatedly raped a child is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on additional sexual assault offenses involving more children. Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 43, of Broad Street, had already been arraigned on two criminal complaints involving two children and a woman alleging he forced them to perform lewd sex acts. One of the children described Cuevas-Heredia as a “demon,” according to court records. Court records say Cuevas-Heredia would often visit bars, strip clubs or his “mistresses,” and was often intoxicated when he sexually assaulted children. To date, Cuevas-Heredia has been charged with seven counts of indecent assault, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and rape, and one count each of rape of a child, unlawful restraint, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. District Judge Alexandria Kokura Kravitz in Pittston jailed Cuevas-Heredia without bail at the county correctional facility. City police and county detectives are expected to file additional sexual assault offenses against Cuevas-Heredia involving two more children he allegedly assaulted from 2013 to 2016.

